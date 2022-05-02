Grey’s Anatomy season 18 episode 18 spoilers: ‘Stronger Than Hate’

Grey’s Anatomy season 18 episode 18 is one you can expect to see on Thursday, May 19, and there is quite a bit that it will bring to the table. While there are some personal stories that will feature a number of the doctors in some shape or form, the focus in the end here could be on a shocking hate crime and an effort to help the victim.

Every now and then, we do see the medical drama work hard to take on stories that are a bit personal in nature, and work to identify major issues that are going on in the world. Hate crimes have been going on unfortunately for generations, but there has been a rise the past couple of years. We often raise questions about what can be done to curtain these in a legal sense, but how else can victims be assisted? What sort of challenges await in a medical sense? To think that some of these victims could be left with life-threatening injuries that they could be footing the bill for is pretty heartbreaking. Not everyone out there has insurance and even those who do won’t necessarily have enough coverage to handle all the costs.

It’s also worth remembering that a number of hate-crime victims come from marginalized communities. It’s hard to say how deep the show will go on some of this in advance of the story airing, but these are things to take into consideration.

Now, let’s go ahead and share the full Grey’s Anatomy season 18 episode 18 synopsis below with some additional insight:

“Stronger Than Hate” – A dinner party is thrown at the sister house in Nick’s honor. Meanwhile, Grey Sloan Memorial receives a victim of a brutal hate crime on a new episode of “Grey’s Anatomy,” THURSDAY, MAY 19 (9:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

