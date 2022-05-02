This Is Us season 6 episode 15 spoilers: The origins of Rebecca, Miguel

Tomorrow night is going to bring This Is Us season 6 episode 15 to NBC, and thanks to that, the biggest dive we’ve had into Miguel’s story.

Inevitably, we will see more of Miguel and Rebecca’s romance at some point in this episode but for now, let’s get a little bit more into where things started. We know that Mandy Moore’s character first knew him as Jack’s friend, and the two did not have much of a relationship themselves. As a matter of fact, you could even say that the two didn’t get along.

New This Is Us video! Take a look below in the event you want to watch our take on where things are going to go from here. Once you do just, SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for all sorts of other coverage you don’t want to miss.

In a sneak peek over at Entertainment Weekly, you can see a young Jack Pearson do what he can to force Rebecca and Miguel to talk to each other, hoping that they can get along and form some sort of friend connection. Given that they are two of the most important people in his life, he’d love for them to forge at least some sort of bond.

Eventually some of Jack’s strategies work, as the two do get more on the same page. Of course, Miguel ends up becoming one of the most important people in Rebecca’s life after Jack passes, and we know at least some of where their story goes from there. While there were obvious feelings between the two in the years after his death, Miguel moved to Houston before reconnecting with her a good decade later. We hope that this episode really hits on their reunion and so many other relationship milestones between the two. Honestly, though, we don’t know if there’s going to be room to cover everything in just one hour of TV.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to This Is Us right now

What do you want to see when it comes to Rebecca and Miguel on This Is Us season 6 episode 15?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back for all sorts of other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







