The Endgame season 2: Is it renewed, canceled over at NBC?

Following tonight’s finale on NBC, will The Endgame will be renewed for a season 2 — or, are we at the end of the road?

The first thing that we should note here is rather simple: Nothing has been decided as of yet. The Morena Baccarin – Ryan Michelle Bathe drama has been on for the past couple of months, but at no point during that process has the network decided what they want to do with it. We haven’t seen it get an official renewal as of yet, and nor have we seen any bad news about its future, either.

If we had to make an educated guess here, though, we’d say that there is some rather unfortunate news coming on the show’s season 2 future. The ratings have been low from the very start, and it hasn’t averaged more than 2 million live viewers for an episode since the middle of March. The Endgame does not exactly have a great lead-in with American Song Contest being a major disappointment. Meanwhile, it also doesn’t have positive reviews on its side. From the very start, it was the subject of criticism from people who felt like it was far too similar to The Blacklist.

If we had to make a guess, we’d say that tonight’s finale is most likely it. NBC will probably announce all of their remaining renewals and cancellations over the next couple of weeks, and we just don’t see where The Endgame ultimate fits. We feel like most of their rest of their lineup will be coming back on the scripted side, except for of course This Is Us, which is airing its series finale in just a few weeks. (We’re not sure that there’s enough of a devoted viewership for this show at the moment for it to land on the Peacock streaming service or anywhere else.)

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Endgame right now

Do you think that The Endgame will be renewed for a season 2, or be canceled at NBC?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







