NCIS season 19 episode 19 video: Why is the team so grumpy?

Tonight after a one-week delay NCIS season 19 episode 19 is set to arrive. What stands out about it? For starters, this could be a very different sort of case than what we’re used to. The team is dealing with a high-stakes dangerous situation and yet, most of their suspects are teenagers. To be specific, they are teenagers who don’t seem capable of doing something more than causing a ruckus.

Today, CBS did unveil a couple more previews for “The Brat Pack,” and in here you at least get a sense of the toll this case is taking on the team.

Everyone is exhausted. That’s the primary takeaway from the first preview we’ve got. Despite Parker bringing in some exquisite baked goods, everyone is grumpy after being away from home and forced to work long hours on this case. Investigating and taking on a series of break-ins at a Norfolk base is taking a toll.

Then, you get the other sneak peek, which shows Parker and Knight doing what they can to investigate a situation at night, only for it to lead them straight to a party. Let’s just say that this is not exactly their scene.

We’re sure that as this story progresses, the team is going to uncover something a little more dangerous and high-stakes, largely because that’s often what happens with this show. Very few things are like they initially seem, and there tends to be a lot of drama and action that unfolds over the course of the hour.

