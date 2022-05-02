The Blacklist season 9 episode 19: What is the Bear Mask?

The Blacklist season 9 episode 19 is titled “The Bear Mask” and for the sake of this article, let’s talk about that very thing.

The Bear Mask is weird — very-weird. It honestly looks like something that would be a logo for some bizarre cryptocurrency; we’re already contemplating using the photo above as some sort of meme in the future. It also looks like something that was almost photoshopped over someone’s head.

What exactly does this mask do? If we were to guess, there is some sort of spiritual quality to it as it allows for a release from the world around you. This is something that Aram could be using in this episode to clear away some of what is bogging down his mind. There was a reference to getting this on this past episode of the show, so why not pay that off now?

If we had to guess, it will be in this dream-state that Aram ends up seeing Samar, who is going to be returning in this episode. We’ve yet to get an indication that we’re going to be seeing the character in the present in a way where she could stick around; for now, we’re just happy to have her around at all.

Also, we hope that within all of the weirdness of this story, there is still an opportunity to learn more on what is really going on with Reddington, “Mr. Kaplan,” and what happened the night of Liz’s death. There is some sort of enormous conspiracy at the heart of it, and that’s something we’re currently desperate to learn more about.

