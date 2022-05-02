Outlander season 6 finale: Caitriona Balfe talks ending, surprising reveal

We’ve now made it to the end of the Outlander season 6 finale on Starz, and we knew that it was going to be emotional going it. As it turns out, it was that and then some after watching it! This story was romantic, dramatic, and so much more — it encompassed successfully so much of the essence of what this show truly is.

Now, here’s where things may get a little more surprising: While this was the season 6 finale, it was not intended to be. Not only that, but there were no changes made to episode 8’s story once it was determined that this season would be shorter than originally planned. Here is what Caitriona Balfe had to say on that subject to Variety:

The interesting thing about that is none of these episodes were adapted. That was always the way they were written, even when we were going to still do 12 episodes. I think we had a long time before all that lockdown, the writers were thinking very deeply about everything they wanted to put in and it just sort of was organically like that.

The four episodes that were meant to conclude season 6 will now be the start of season 7, and we’d be surprised if there are any big changes to some of the original plans there, either. The show still found a way to organically flow, and we’re now in a place where we are waiting for Jamie and Claire to make it back to each other. This is a spot we’ve seen the two of them in so much over the years, and it’s a reminder of the “love conquers all” mystique that so often surrounds this show. It’s a part of what continues to make it so great, week in and week out.

