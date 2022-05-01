Is Jenny Agutter, Stephen McGann leaving Call the Midwife in tragic finale?

Is Jenny Agutter leaving Call the Midwife? What about her co-star Stephen McGann? We know that next week’s episode will be big, dramatic, and raise a ton of different questions all about the future.

Let’s go ahead and set the stage here for what you’re going to be seeing on PBS: A train accident that will leave the lives of multiple characters in a great deal of danger. Dr. Turner and Sister Julienne are the most prominent names involved in the crash; hence, our concern being the highest for them.

So is it possible one of them realistically departs the series at the end of all of this? We don’t think you can rule anything out, but we wouldn’t descend into a full-on panic. While we’ve seen this show kill off major characters before (RIP, Barbara), it would be a lot to remove two from the equation in one episode. Also, McGann is married to show writer Heidi Thomas! Can you imagine her killing off her own husband’s character? It would certainly be one of the most shocking twists of the year.

In general, we perceive the end of this season mostly as a way for the producers to do something a little bit different here, and give us an ending that legitimately leaves our jaws on the floor. They haven’t an event episode quite like this in some time, and after so many years on the air, it is fundamentally important that you keep everyone guessing in whatever way that you can. Go ahead and add what happens to these two to the list of ongoing mysteries this season, including what happens with Trixie and Nurse Crane, who are both away at this given point in time. (We know that Helen George is back filming season 12.)

Are you worried that Stephen McGann or Jenny Agutter is leaving Call the Midwife?

What do you think will happen in the season 11 finale? Let us know now! Once you do just that, stay here at the site for more updates that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: PBS.)

