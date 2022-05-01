SWAT season 5 episode 20 preview: ‘Quandary’ & the road ahead

Do you want to know what’s coming on SWAT season 5 episode 20, or perhaps where the show is going beyond just this?

The good news when it comes to the Shemar Moore – CBS hit is that there are going to be a few more stories left in the season! While we know the global health crisis limited episode counts in the past, that is not going to be the case here. The road to the finale begins with the installment “Quandary” coming in just seven days.

For whatever reason, CBS tends to be a little bit cagey when it comes to giving out details on SWAT in advance, and the same thing can be said here. They haven’t shared much of anything yet when it comes to details, but if you’ve seen this show over the years, you got a pretty good sense of what’s going to be around the bend here. Think in terms of fantastic action sequences mixed with a few heartfelt character moments — isn’t this the bread and butter of SWAT?

Whatever happens here will surely carry over until the penultimate episode of the season, titled “Zodiac.” Then, there is the finale “Farewell,” which is airing on May 22. Isn’t that a curious title? It makes us wonder if a major character is leaving; the only thing we can say is that SWAT has already been renewed for another season. You don’t have to be worried about what the future holds for the overall story; be concerned over some possible cliffhanger instead. This is the sort of thing that the writers love to do to leave you gasping for more.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to SWAT right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to SWAT season 5 episode 20?

What do you think we’re building towards at the end of the season? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! We’ll also have other updates soon, so stick around so you don’t miss any of those. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







