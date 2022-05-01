Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO, May 1, 2022?

Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? Are we going to be getting more of the late-night comedy show in a few hours? It goes without saying, but absolutely we want more of the series, and soon! That’s especially true since we are coming off of a short hiatus.

Luckily, here is where we have some good stuff to share: You will be seeing Oliver back with a new episode tonight; not only that, but it is going to be airing at 11:00 p.m. Eastern time. There is no delay backing things up this time around. The show confirmed the news in a post on Twitter, which you can see below.

As for what you can expect over the course of the episode tonight, there are some question marks around that. We think the most intriguing political topic for Oliver to take on would be the state of things in Florida, but he has spoken about that here and there already. There’s just a lot of material there for him to mine. He could also look ahead to midterms, or even choose to take a closer look at where things stand at the moment in Eastern Europe.

As for the main segment, the show should recognize on some level that these are helping to move the needle when it comes to important issues. Take the piece on police interrogations and coerced confessions; we do think that the segment helped considerable to raise attention on a particular case in Texas, one that was recently granted a stay of execution and a new trial. We know that this show can be fully and very-much off the wall, but don’t take what it can do for actual people for granted in the end.

We’re back tonight at 11pm! And you might be thinking “it’s only been two weeks since we’ve seen you, calm down.” But to us? Two weeks? That’s a fortnight, baby! It’s romance! It’s passion! It’s cause for excitement! We’ll see you tonight!!! 🥰 — Last Week Tonight (@LastWeekTonight) May 1, 2022

