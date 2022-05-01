Is The Rookie new tonight on ABC? Are we going to be seeing season 5 episode 20 coming your way very soon?

With the way that this past episode ended, we understand wanting to get more as soon as possible and luckily, you will! “Enervo” is airing at 10:00 p.m. Eastern time and this episode is going to give you a solid bookend to what you saw in the first hour of the two-part backdoor pilot starring Niecy Nash. She will be back as FBI newcomer Simone Clark, who is desperate to show that she can get the job done. She and John Nolan have such a kinship, and this is something we will see play out over the course of this hour.

If you are interested in getting some more news all about it right now, be sure to check out the full The Rookie season 4 episode 20 synopsis below:

“Enervo” – The team alongside the LA Division of the FBI are in a race to stop bombs that have been scattered throughout the city by a suspected terrorist. Meanwhile, the joint task force is suspicious of the CIA’s involvement in the situation, on an all-new episode of “The Rookie,” SUNDAY, MAY 1 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, L) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Guest starring is Niecy Nash as Simone Clark, Felix Solis as Matthew Garza, Kat Foster as Casey Fox and Frankie Faison as Christopher “Cutty” Clark.

When will we learn about the spin-off’s fate?

We’d love for it to be sooner rather than later, but we are admittedly at the mercy on the network with that. There’s a pretty good chance that Nash’s show will be ordered to series and if so, the news should be revealed around the middle of the month at upfronts.

