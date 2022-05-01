Is Keith Carradine leaving Fear the Walking Dead, and his role of John Dorie Sr. after season 7 episode 12? There are plenty of spoilers ahead from season 7 episode 12, which debuted this weekend on AMC+.

This episode was emotional, intense, and perfect for the Dexter actor to show all that he could do. Dorie is someone with his fair share of demons, but also someone who wanted to believe in others. To be specific, he wanted to believe in Strand. He had hope that this could be the best place for baby Mo to be. However, after realizing what Strand did and how he manipulated him in regards to Howard, he could not do that anymore. He put on armor and risked his life to get Mo out of the tower and off to Morgan. In doing so, he unfortunately got bit by a walker and with that, we have to say goodbye.

Dorie Sr. knew that he was on borrowed time in the first place, given that he was one of the characters suffering from radiation poisoning. For the bulk of this episode, there was clearly one question on his mind: What do you do with the time that you have? How do you want to be remembered? He was willing to give up the rest of his life for a greater purpose, and with that he did something we think his son would have been very-much proud of.

It’s hard to see an actor like Carradine go, but we’re well aware that people in this world don’t last forever. Also, he’s probably far from the last actor on Fear the Walking Dead to die before the end of the season. It’s hard to imagine Strand making it out at this point, and then there are also people like Alicia and Charlie who have their varying afflictions of their own.

