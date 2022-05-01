Blue Bloods season 12 finale photo: Joe Hill returns to family dinner!

With the Blue Bloods season 12 finale airing on CBS this Friday, can we prepare you for the most exciting family dinner ever? We recognize that this may be hyperbole, but it’s also justified hyperbole based on what we’ve seen so far.

If you missed it, we reported days ago that Anthony is going to be at the dinner table alongside Erin for the first time. This should prove to be super-fun, as he’s probably the character we most wanted to see there who hasn’t had a chance to turn up in the past. He and Danny could have all sorts of arguments and it should be glorious.

Also, we have confirmation now that Joe Hill will be back at the dinner table, as well. We knew already that Will Hochman would be around for the finale, but it’s rather nice to actually see him there, no? It gets us all the more excited for whatever his own arc is going to be, and clearly, the producers understand that he is a fan favorite. Even though he’s only in a handful of episodes a season, it’s no coincidence that he’s been around for the last three finales. He just gives the writers someone new to work with, and he also gives the show more of an action-oriented angle that they don’t always have otherwise.

Will we see more of Joe in season 13? We tend to believe so, and we’re going to go ahead and assume all of the regulars will be back. After all, it’d be rather shocking if that turns out to not be the case. While there have been some exits here and there (Amy Carlson is a notable one), stability has been the strength of Blue Bloods by and large for so many years.

