Outlander season 7: Could it be the final season on Starz?

Now that we’re more than twelve hours removed from watching the season 6 finale, it feels like high time to have a full Outlander season 7 debate. Could this be the final season on Starz? Is this something to have a realistic conversation about?

In the past, we’ve always been unabashedly confident about the future of the Caitriona Balfe – Sam Heughan series. It has been such a foundational part of Starz’s lineup, generating huge numbers and critical acclaim. However, we also recognize at this point that seven seasons is a long time to be doing a TV show, especially one that is this ambitious and time-consuming. The cast and crew here are, in a way, filming multiple movies every single year about these characters. At some point, it is going to end.

Production is already underway on season 7, and it’s already confirmed that it will be a super-sized season of 16 episodes overall. There is a lot of ground for the series to cover, and it could serve theoretically as a way for the TV adaptation of the Diana Gabaldon novels to wrap up. There are more books out there (and one is still to be published), but shows get progressively more expensive over time. The cast have expressed interest in continuing the story, but they are only one piece of the puzzle. Viewership is another piece, and it’s almost useless to discuss live ratings at this point since the bulk of people watch via some other means.

If Outlander does end with season 7 (or at least takes some sort of extended break), we know there is a prequel in early development. There are no plans for Starz to be done with this universe; the questions just swirl around the flagship show itself. We imagine that at some point this year, we’ll hear further confirmation on what the future holds. The writers and producers need time in order to get some of these scripts together, so the earlier they know about the future, the better. They also need to make sure the season 7 finale can act as a series finale, if that turns out to be the case.

Let’s close by making one thing very clear: We want there to be more. So long as Sam and Caitriona want to keep going, we’re right there along for the ride.

