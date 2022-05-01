Better Call Saul season 6 video: Patrick Fabian talks Howard!

Tomorrow night will bring Better Call Saul season 6 episode 4 to AMC, and we tend to believe there’s some exciting stuff ahead!

One of the central stories of the season right now revolves around Patrick Fabian’s character of Howard Hamlin, and precisely how far Jimmy and Kim are willing to go in order to take him down a peg. They have multiple reasons to do this, whether it be the Sandpiper money or the simple desire for revenge. Howard has looked down on the both of them for quite some time; it’s been longer with Jimmy, but he had that notable conversation with Rhea Seehorn’s character at the end of season 5.

So where are things going to go from here for the character? It’s hard to get many teases on that, but Fabian is clearly in on the jokes of how smarmy Howard can be. The video below is ridiculous and over-the-top as he answers a few questions about his character, while mostly still staying in character. This is easily enough to put a massive smile on your face while you watch it.

While we do think something bad is probably going to be coming in Howard’s direction, we also don’t think the show is going to be all that eager to rush anything along. We just saw the death of Nacho on this past episode, so we think that some of the epic, jaw-dropping moments are going to be spaced out throughout the thirteen-episode final season.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Better Call Saul season 6 for Howard?

