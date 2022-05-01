Is Yellowstone season 5 new tonight on the Paramount Network? Are we about to dive head-first into the world of Dutton Ranch and its fantastic characters?

It goes without saying, but we are 100% excited to see where the show will go moving forward. There are so many dramatic situations that are coming around the bend here! We wish we could see them in a matter of hours, especially since we all still need the sort of escape that only this show can provide.

Unfortunately, we won’t be seeing the series back on the Paramount Network tonight, or in the weeks to come. The current rumors that are out there suggest that we are going to be seeing the show back in the summer, be we have a feeling it’s going to be late summer as opposed to the early going. There is no indication at the moment that it could be earlier, mostly because filming has not even started on the show yet. That’s going to happen in the middle of May.

Over the past few days, there have been a lot of reports out there suggesting that we could be waiting even longer, mostly because the cast have not seen the scripts for what’s ahead. That’s not altogether unusual! It’s fairly commonplace for actors to not see the material that they are working with until the very last minute, so don’t view this as some sort of sign of immediate concern. Until we hear otherwise, we’re going to assume that production is still on track. Our only concern remains mostly the workload of one Taylor Sheridan who seems to be working on a million things all at the same time.

Yet, Yellowstone remains the likely priority — it is in some ways the show that started it all for him when it comes to his Paramount empire. It’s also one of the biggest cable shows in years.

What do you most want to see on Yellowstone season 5 moving forward?

