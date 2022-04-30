Moon Knight season 2: Is there any hope for a renewal?

As we look towards the finale on Wednesday, isn’t it about the right time for a Moon Knight season 2 conversation? We tend to think so.

If this was almost any other show on the planet, we’d probably sit here and say that it’s a no-brainer you are going to see more of the Oscar Isaac show down the road. It is enormously popular, there is plenty of source material, and it has been well-received by most viewers and critics alike.

Yet, there is at the moment one key problem with looking ahead: The rather-large beast known as the Marvel Cinematic Universe. There may not be a traditional season 2 just because there could be other plans for this character. While Moon Knight / Steven / Marc have been isolated from the rest of the MCU in season 1, that doesn’t mean they will stay that way forever. WandaVision, for example, is a show that was a means to a larger end — it was beloved, but that doesn’t mean there was pressure for Disney+ to make more.

However, is Moon Knight anywhere close to the same show as WandaVision? We don’t think so. The Elizabeth Olsen series had such a central conceit that made it impossible to come back for more. This show, however, does feel like there’s more that could be in the tank. We compare it more to Loki, which was weird and inventive but also snagged a season 2 renewal. Unless there is some REALLY specific plan for the future that has not been specified as of yet, we tend to think another batch of episodes is possible.

If Disney+ does want more, we do imagine that they will move on it rather quickly. There is no real reason for them to wait; if they have plans for the character elsewhere, they probably know it. They also likely assumed in advance the first season would be well-received.

