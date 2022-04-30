The Good Doctor season 5 episode 16 video: Shaun, Lea’s reality show

The Good Doctor season 5 episode 16 is coming on Monday night after a break, and there are some parts of this story that are definitely a risk.

Before this season, would you have ever imagined an episode about Shaun and Lea doing a reality show? We 100% wouldn’t, mostly because the idea of it all feels so ridiculous and over-the-top. Yet, it works within the context of their story and what is going on with the two of them. They’re sold on the idea of this being a positive thing to celebrate their love and maybe even inspire some people — the promo below also makes it seem like there are some really fun moments to come!

Yet, the problem with doing reality TV is that it can be overwhelming. You can get pushed into doing things you wouldn’t do other times, and there’s also a fear that these producers are going to focus in on drama rather than something that is fun or celebratory. The sad truth is that you are really putting so much of your future in the hands of a total stranger who you are trusting to paint you in a pretty positive light. There’s no guarantee that they will do that, no matter just how much they claim that they are.

If nothing else, this storyline could be what brings Claire back! We’ve been wondering for a while how Antonia Thomas re-enters the world of this show, and we are thinking at the moment that she may be flown up by production to be a part of the pre-wedding festivities. Flights aren’t cheap, but we’ve known some reality shows to be willing to do that here and there.

