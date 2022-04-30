NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 episode 18 video: Sabatino is back!

NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 episode 18 is coming to you tomorrow night, and there is one thing to know about it in advance: It’s airing at a special time! It’s coming on at 8:00 p.m. Eastern as a part of what is hopefully going to be a fun two-hour event where you’re going to see a lot of familiar faces and some good drama.

One of the familiar faces is Sabatino, and you can see a sneak peek below with him alongside Sam, Callen, and Kilbride. As it turns out the character has a new role, which could be both a blessing and a curse for LL Cool J and Chris O’Donnell’s characters. This show has long been great at finding ways to utilize its deep bench — we’ve seen that on so many occasions this season already! We also tend to think that it’s going to be there in the already-confirmed season 14.

So what will be coming up across the first hour case-wise? Here is the synopsis below if you have not seen it already:

NCIS investigates the murder of a woman employed in the Navy’s missile defense program and its connection to stolen Navy missile technology. Also, a strict social worker stresses out Deeks, and Sam debates selling his boat.

We suppose if there’s anything that surprises us at all about this preview right now, it is the presence of Callen around the office. We’re sure that for some, there’d be a preference at this point in him standing down amidst everything with the deep-fakes. Yet, one of the things we’ve learned about him over the years is that he’s not particularly good at 1) standing down or 2) keeping himself busy. He’s going to be involved.

