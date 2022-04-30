Yellowjackets season 2: Watch Christina Ricci react to fan theories

It’s sad to imagine that we won’t see Yellowjackets season 2 until the end of the year, at the earliest. Season 1 was one of the biggest surprises of the past year! While it was dark and twisted, it also had the perfect dose of ’90s nostalgia mixed with great characters.

It also provided something that benefits almost any show under the sun: A great mystery. The more that a group of writers can make you sit around and speculate over the future, the better off you are.

While you wait for the show to return, why not check out a new video courtesy of Christina Ricci? We’re glad that she seems to be so game to talk about the series, and much of her recent appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers was about breaking down fan theories. One that seems to be debunked already is the idea that the survivors ate Shauna’s baby out in the wilderness. Apparently, that doesn’t happen. It’s also pretty darn unlikely that Jackie is still alive, given that everyone saw her freeze to death at the end of season 1. There may be some strange pseudo-supernatural things going on, but resurrections do not appear on the menu.

Of course, the biggest mystery to us at this point is what is going on with Lottie in the present. All evidence points to her being the infamous Antler Queen we saw in the past, and the leader of a ritualistic group of people who do some pretty sinister things. Her journey, unfortunately, has to remain a mystery.

What are you the most excited to see when it comes to Yellowjackets season 2?

