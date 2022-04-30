Ozark season 4 episode 14 marked the series finale, and of course this show decided to go out with a bang. Or, to be specific, another reminder that this is a brutal world and bad people sometimes don’t get what they deserve.

The first thing that we would say is that a lot of the final series was a slow, downward spiral. This show is about making monsters in a way, and one was finally made of Jonah as he murdered Mel, who was about to get justice on Marty and Wendy. That didn’t happen thanks to their own son. Everything that happened here was fully disturbing, as Jonah “broke bad” (to borrow a term from another show) and take out someone who had mostly been wronged and was looking for vengeance.

Is this even the most polarizing death of the finale? Probably not, given what happened to Ruth Langmore. At least Julia Garner got a worthy send-off, right? Her final words before Camilla committed the act were that of sheer brilliance, but this does cement further that Ozark was never going to let some of our favorites walk off into the sunset.

We imagine that there are going to be a lot of people frustrated by the ending, mostly because there wasn’t that much closure to parts of it. This wasn’t a show that gave every character consequences to their actions, and we think as viewers, we’ve grown accustomed to that level of payoff thanks to shows like Breaking Bad and Power. Ozark is not those shows, and clearly, the decision was made to send it off in a different, far more chilling manner.

