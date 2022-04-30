NCIS season 19 episode 19: ‘The Brat Pack’ sneak peeks!

Monday night on CBS you’re going to have a chance to see NCIS season 19 episode 19, but why not prepare more with some sneak peeks now?

There are some things to be very-much excited about when it comes to this episode, and they begin with, of course, getting to see Sean Murray with his real-life daughter Cay Ryan. The two share a lot of screen-time together in “The Brat Pack,” and her character Teagan Fields’ skills could actually be useful on some level to the case.

Despite being a teenager, the first sneak peek below shows that Teagan has a real knack for hacking, and she’s figured out how to do it across a number of different applications. She’s also been a self-proclaimed military brat, traveling from one city to the next and constantly getting enrolled in new schools. It’s something that McGee can relate to, given that he had a similar experience when he was young.

Can these two develop enough of a bond for her to be useful when it comes to the case? Most signs seem to suggest so right now, but we’re going to wait and see just how things pan out here in the end.

As for the second sneak preview, let’s just say there’s a small NCIS: Hawaii cameo in this episode, as well! Ernie is going to be turning up in video form to give some additional insight to Palmer and Parker, but we feel like he’s mostly interested in Jessica Knight — who alas, is nowhere to be seen here.

