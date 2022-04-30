Blue Bloods season 12 episode 20 (finale) promo: An explosive ending!

Late last night CBS unveiled a first-look promo at Blue Bloods season 12 episode 20 and one thing was clear: This one is going to be intense!

We know that action sequences are not necessarily the hallmark of this show most of the time, but you are going to see a number of them unfold during “Silver Linings.” Over the course of this hour Joe Hill will return, Erin will find herself in a tough position, and we could see a lot of characters handling big changes in the greater NYPD world.

Typically, this show does at least tend to do something big in their season-enders, even if it does not generate a cliffhanger. Take, for example, when Jamie and Eddie got engaged, or when the characters got married. Or, when we saw Joe Hill revealed for the first time. Last season we had arguably the biggest story on the show in years in the form of a two-hour arc that linked a number of the cases together.

Unfortunately, CBS did not release any sort of extended promo for the finale, even though we’re pretty sure that everyone in the world would have preferred that. After all, what they’ve handed us for the time being is by and large a series of tiny clips. They tend to do that with most of their previews these days, including some sage wisdom from Frank.

For those of you who are wondering why episode 20 is the finale when we used to have 22, it’s because we’re still not out of the woods fully when it comes to the global health crisis. Productions still take longer to film than they used to, and it’s not clear if we’ll ever get back to the 22-episode model with a show like this.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Blue Bloods right away

What do you want to see unfold when it comes to Blue Bloods season 12 episode 20?

Do you think there will be an ending no one seems coming? Be sure to let us know below! After you do that, be sure to stick around for other updates that you do not want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







