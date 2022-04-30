Undone season 3: Is it renewed or canceled over at Amazon?

Following the debut of season 2 today on Amazon, can you anticipate an Undone season 3 renewal? Or, are we nearing the end of the road?

The first thing that we should say right now is simply that we’re grateful season 2 is finally out. It’s taken an extremely long time to get to this point, largely due to the global health crisis. Undone is not your typical animated show, and there is a lot of style and substance that goes into its creation. That is why we have to prepare for things to take time here.

For the time being, nothing is 100% confirmed when it comes to a season 3, but we do tend to think that Amazon is going to figure something out when it comes to this sooner rather than later. Why? To be frank, there’s no real reason for them to wait if the viewership is there. This is the sort of series that needs the time to complete the animation process and get stories together. With a lot of shows in this genre, seasons are ordered far in advance to make the hiatus a little smaller.

Amazon will likely decide on their future based on not only viewership, but also how quickly people make it through the season. They understand that demand is key, and they want to know that people are crazy about the show and want to watch more sooner rather than later.

When could another season premiere?

We certainly don’t think it would be later this year, and it could be a good stretch into 2023 as well. It’s far too early to speculate on this sort of thing, but we do think that the streaming service would want more out sooner rather than later — at least within reason. They won’t want to sacrifice the overall quality.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Undone

Do you want to see an Undone season 3 renewal over at Amazon?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: Amazon.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







