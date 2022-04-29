Big Brother Canada 10 live feed spoilers: Final four nominations!

Today the final four nominations were made within the Big Brother Canada 10 house — and yes, they are mostly symbolic. We know that the nominations aren’t going to be altogether important since the final four Veto matters the most.

Yet, there is something interesting that happened with them when it comes to narratives that we thought would be rather interesting to post: Haleena, once again, escapes the block! Josh chose to nominate Kevin and Betty for eviction. This is the first time since week one that Kevin has been up there, whereas Betty has been in danger more or less for the entirety of the season. Haleena will be able to now say that she was never nominated all season long, and that’s a powerful jury argument — even if there are a number of different reasons for it.

It sounds as though the Veto could be happening today and if so, there’s a lot being crammed into this week pretty fast. It’s hard to say who’s going to win but at this point, everyone is going to gun for it hard. We’re starting to favor Josh, though, since he’s done well in memory comps and we also think that he threw a lot of stuff early and is now going to really get into his stride. Kevin and Betty both desperately need it, since they are the two most likely to be evicted in fourth place. It’s hard to envision a situation at this point where Haleena is evicted first, unless Betty for whatever reason thinks that she is a bigger threat than Kevin, despite her being convinced that he’s been a mastermind for most of the game.

With the finale less than a week away, is this where we say we’re really going to miss this season? There’s been so much chaotic energy throughout and we think it’s right up there with last season, season 4, and season 1 in terms of ones we really loved. It’s still not touching season 2, which was tremendous from start to finish.

