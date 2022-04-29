Yellowstone season 5 premiere date: Is there confusion already?

We doubt this will surprise people out there at all, but there are already big Yellowstone season 5 premiere date questions. Why is that? Because of the way that a single quote can be taken out of context and spun across the internet.

Earlier this week, we wrote a piece discussing how Gil Birmingham, who plays Thomas Rainwater, made it clear he’d yet to receive scripts for the new season. Somehow, that has led to speculation that we won’t see season 5 premiere at all for a really long time. Is that really the case? Far from it.

Take, for starters, the fact that filming for season 5 is going to be starting in the middle of May, and it’s actually not that unusual at all for actors to not get scripts until close to the start of production. We also know already that the Paramount Network is planning a pretty quick turnaround for at least the first half of the 14-episode season. They want to use season 5 to launch some other projects including the next prequel 1932, so the timeframe we keep hearing for a premiere is “late summer.” For now, that hasn’t changed. It’s going to be a good bit earlier, most likely, than when season 4 first came on the air. There will almost certainly be a hiatus between the first and second part of the season of at least a couple of months, but that’s not terrible if it means we get the premiere further.

We’ll let you know if anything changes when it comes to a premiere date but for now, we’d say to not get overly concerned in regards to anything. The most important thing to do is stay excited for what’s going to be a pretty dramatic and action-packed season that will offer more of the Dutton Ranch escapism you most likely crave.

