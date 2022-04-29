Yellowstone season 5 premiere: Have the actors seen the script yet?

Yellowstone season 5 is set to come on the Paramount Network as soon as this summer and beyond just that, filming is set to kick off soon! We know that there’s a ton to be excited about in general in regards to the future of the show, but there’s one all-important question we have to ask now: How much do the actors know about the story to come?

We know that by and large, Taylor Sheridan runs a secretive operation. That’s what happens when you write the bulk of the scripts yourself! With that in mind, it shouldn’t be much of a shock that the actors have not even seen any of the scripts yet. This is what Gil Birmingham, who plays Thomas Rainwater, confirmed in a new chat with E! News.

So when will that change? Typically, actors start to get materials in the weeks leading up to the premiere, or at the very least an idea of where their story could be going. We’re hoping that the premiere does get the ball rolling in a big way on what’s coming, especially in terms of figuring out how John presses forward at the ranch. Does he still have to run for Governor of Montana? Or, is there another option that is at his disposal? This is going to be a fascinating to watch.

As for Rainwater, we have seen him collaborate with Kevin Costner’s character here and there, but they haven’t exactly been on the same page forever. There are always going to be differences of opinion as the two wrestle with how to best handle the future of their land — Market Equities is still a threat, as are a number of potentially-unknown forces, as well. They have to prepare for almost anything.

What are you hoping to see story-wise when it comes to Yellowstone season 5?

Be sure to let us know right away in the attached comments! Once you check that out, be sure to keep your eyes peeled. There are some more updates on the way and of course, we don’t want you missing any of them. (Photo: Paramount Network.)

