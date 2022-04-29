Legends of Tomorrow season 8 odds following Batwoman cancellation

Earlier today, the news first came out that Batwoman has been canceled at The CW. With that in mind, where do things stand with Legends of Tomorrow? Is this show about to be dead and buried in the near future?

Over the past few weeks, we’ve believed that these two shows plus Legacies face some of the hardest decisions from the network. They all have loyal followings, but not exactly the best ratings. They may also be more expensive than some of the other lower-rated shows the network has.

Is the end of Batwoman a sign that Legends may get another go? It’s easy to see that argument. It was unlikely that the network would keep both of them as executives are mulling a potential sale — also, we know that new parent company Warner Bros. Discovery (which owns currently a good portion of The CW) may be taking a different approach with their superhero properties in general. Bringing back Legends may be more lucrative than some lower-rated properties like Charmed or Dynasty, though they do have international followings. The Caity Lotz series does, as well, but it does not have that big superhero to attract stars like The Flash or Superman & Lois do.

With the cancellation of Batwoman still fresh, we’d say we’re cautious optimistic for a season 8 — with the caveat being that this is the final season. Clearly, the writers were hopeful, as well, in creating that cliffhanger at the end of season 7! Batwoman, meanwhile, had more of a proper ending in season 3, one that could function as a series finale, if need be.

Odds are, we’ll learn of Legends of Tomorrow’s fate at some point over the next few weeks; The CW almost certainly will not wait longer than that…

What do you think the current chances are of a Legends of Tomorrow season 8 renewal?

Do you think we’re going to get a chance to see it very soon? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to also stay here at the site for even more updates you will not want to miss out on. (Photo: The CW.)

