The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 spoilers: What lies ahead for Moira?

We know that we’re still a good ways away from The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 arriving on Hulu. Sure, filming has been going on for quite some time, but there’s no premiere date or trailer out there as of yet. That’s a sign that we’re still months away.

Still, we’re happy to take whatever tease we can get — we got one courtesy of Elisabeth Moss earlier this season, and now we’re getting one via Samira Wiley.

Watch our Handmaid’s Tale season 4 finale review below! There is a lot of good stuff we get into in this discussion, and we highly suggest you check that out. Once you do, remember to also SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube! There are some other updates ahead and we don’t want you missing them.

So what is coming up for Moira this season? Speaking to Pop Culture, Wiley makes it clear that she’s very much in a position now where she’s trying to find her place.

“Moira is just trying to figure out where she fits in all of this because the Moira that we know from season one, there is no question on where her head is … She wants to kill everybody and burn it all to the ground. This Moira is a very different Moira. This Moira has been a refugee for a number of years now and has seen pain and suffering and has had a change of heart. So, I think she’s just kind of having a little bit of a struggle to see where she fits.”

The conflicts that are coming in season 5 are most likely broader than ever, with a potential war taking place to throttle Gilead once and for all. While Commander Waterford is dead, that really is just the tip of the iceberg for everything else that could be coming from here on out.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Handmaid’s Tale right now

What do you most want to see for Moira moving into The Handmaid’s Tale season 5?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stay here at the site for even more updates. (Photo: Hulu.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







