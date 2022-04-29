Grace and Frankie season 8: Could a revival happen someday?

Following today’s big series finale at Netflix, is there a chance that a Grace and Frankie season 8 someday happens? Or, are we looking at the end of the road for the series?

The first thing that we should remind you of here is that season 7 was long planned to be the final season. We think that was probably clear from the moment you watched the series finale. We had the Dolly Parton appearance, some surprising moments, and even a farewell scene that felt emotional and complete. Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin went on a beautiful journey as these characters, and we’re rather grateful this show got a proper end. After all, it’s one of the last remaining shows from one of the earlier eras of Netflix!

When you think about its loyal fanbase and how much fun Fonda and Tomlin had playing these roles, it’s easy to imagine them jumping into this again. However, it’d have to be the right story and in all honesty, it doesn’t feel like there’s any need for there to be more. Sometimes the right finale is the right finale, and you are better off just letting it go into the sunset. That may very well be the case here.

In general, what we’d love to see moving forward is all of the talent on this show get an opportunity to do some other great stuff elsewhere. It’s pretty darn clear that they are all deserving, and we think there will be opportunities. We just also hope that this show does inspire networks and streaming services to still work with older casts and deviate somewhat from the norm. Grace and Frankie proved over the years to have a fan base that spanned every single generation.

