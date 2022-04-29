NCIS season 19 episode 20: Will ‘All or Nothing’ set up the finale?

NCIS season 19 episode 20 is an episode that won’t be airing until Monday, May 16, but it’s never too early to look ahead!

We know that, at least at the time of this writing, there aren’t too many details about this episode save for the title of “All or Nothing.” What is interesting about this is that it’s the penultimate one of the season! The finale is airing on May 23, and we’ve already heard that this episode could revolve around Parker being accused of a crime he did not commit. That could be the biggest spotlight yet on Gary Cole’s character, and we wouldn’t be shocked if there’s some sort of episode 20 cliffhanger that sets the stage for it.

New NCIS video! Take a look below to get our thoughts on the most-recent episode of the show. Once you do just that, be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube — there are other updates coming and we don’t want you to miss any of them all season long.

Beyond just that, it’s also possible that thematically, something could be used in episode 20 (think tonally) to set the stage for what’s next. There could be a few little stories planted, for example, that could pay off there. Maybe they’ll be tied to where Torres is in his life or what is clearly starting to simmer between Parker and Knight. A good comparison would be last season, when it was clear something was coming for Bishop entering the episode. It wasn’t clear that she’d necessary leave, but there were some hints there.

It’s nice to know already that a season 20 is coming to CBS — doesn’t that alleviate at least some of the stress? We tend to think so.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to NCIS right now

Do you think that NCIS season 19 episode 20 is going to pave the way for the finale?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







