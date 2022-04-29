Space Force canceled; season 3 not happening at Netflix

Unfortunately for Space Force, it’s not going to be blasting off with a season 3 over at Netflix.

As first reported by Deadline, the Steve Carell comedy series is not going to be returning for another batch of episodes. We remember back when this show first launched, the expectation was that it was going to be an enormous hit. It featured Carell reuniting with The Office executive producer Greg Daniels, and the subject matter was based largely on a much-lampooned branch of the military launched during the Trump Administration. A lot of stars were aligned for the show straight from the start.

Unfortunately, reviews were not altogether kind to Space Force and in the end, viewers just didn’t stick with it long enough to justify the show sticking around. Netflix bases most of their renewals on the relationship between viewership, retention, and cost. If a show is more expensive than most of the pack (which Space Force was), it needs to compensate for that by both getting a lot of viewers and a lot of them watching the whole way through. It was far from the streamer’s least-popular show, but it fell short of expectations.

Because of the way streaming rights work, it’s highly unlikely that Space Force ends up finding another life elsewhere. Instead, we’d argue we’re all best suited to wait and see what else Greg Daniels decides to do. We know he at least has one other show out there in Upload on Amazon, and there could be other projects for him down the line. We also certainly know that Carell will have no shortage of job offers; he’s still played one of TV’s most iconic characters in Michael Scott.

