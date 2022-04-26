Raising Dion canceled at Netflix; no season 3 happening, per star

Is Raising Dion canceled at Netflix after two seasons on the streaming service? It feels like that may be the case, at least according to a message from one of the show’s past.

In a post on Instagram, Sammi Haney posted the following message that strongly signals the end of the road is here:

“Sad to say that Raising Dion is cancelled … Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans. Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!”

So why was the show canceled? It most likely has little to do with how the streamer feels about the story itself, and rather numbers that didn’t live up to their algorithm’s standard. As much as people have rallied to get shows on Netflix over the years, they are notorious these days for canceling shows early on into their runs. Because they have such a wide array of programming, they can easily pluck one show off the schedule and replace it with something else. They also are very specific on the shows they want to keep around: Ones that are binged almost immediately and generate publicity between seasons. It’s an impossible standard for a lot of programs to reach.

We can’t be shocked, though, that Netflix is canceling shows given their plummeting stock prices and what is starting to feel like a very tenuous situation for them. There’s more competition than ever before, and they are also charging subscribers a premium for what is a more specific library of movies and TV shows than what we’ve seen in the past.

We wish that there was a chance for Raising Dion to find another home elsewhere, but we have to express some pessimism there. Over the years, it has been rather difficult for once-canceled streaming shows to make the move anywhere else.

