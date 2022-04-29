Batwoman canceled; season 4 not happening at The CW

We knew that there were going to be more cancellations than usual at The CW this year. Today, that was confirmed with the news that Batwoman has been canceled. There is no season 4 coming, and we have to sit around and wonder what could have been.

In a new statement below, showrunner Caroline Dries confirmed the news, saying that she is “bummed, but full of gratitude” for what she got to do over the past few years. To say that this show endured a lot is putting it mildly. First, there was the original lead Ruby Rose getting injured. Then, there was Rose leaving the show and Javicia Leslie stepping in. It overcame a lot of timeslot changes and a number of cast shake-ups beyond just the lead role. Season 3 was arguably the best by a longshot, as the writers worked to incorporate more Batman lore and the shorter episode order made for a more streamlined end product.

The news of this cancellation does not come as a complete shock; the ratings for season 3 were down from season 2, which were also down versus season 1. The writers even put together the season 3 finale so that it could work as a series-ender, even if there were a couple of threads introduced that could have carried over to a season 4.

While it is possible that we see this show featuring Leslie land somewhere else, it feels doubtful at present. We get the sense that under new parent company Warner Bros. Discovery, we are going to see a real push to reboot a lot of the DC comic-book properties and create something more cohesive like we’re seeing with the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Flash could be ending next season, and the future of Legends of Tomorrow remains unclear.

Just got the sad news that #Batwoman will not be seeing an S4. I am bummed, but full of gratitude. What an honor to make 51 episodes. So many inspiring, brilliant people contributed to this series. Thank you producers, cast and crew. Thank you, fans! We love you. ❤️ — Caroline Dries (@carolinedries) April 29, 2022

