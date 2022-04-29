Is Magnum PI new tonight on CBS, back with season 4 episode 19?

Is Magnum PI new tonight on CBS? After a long hiatus, are we back with season 4 episode 19 on the air?

We know that the network has kept you waiting to see the next big story for Magnum and Higgins, but that’s where that ends: There is something more tonight! “The Long Sleep” is set to come on starting at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time, and there’s a lot of big events happening from start to finish here. Rick is preparing to be a dad, TC is going to get a major surprise when it comes to Cade, and Magnum could be forced to face his feelings for Higgins. Will he make a move? That’s an entirely different story, but there is a sneak peek out there with evidence he is thinking about it.

If you want to get a better sense now of what lies ahead, we simply suggest that you check out the full Magnum PI season 4 episode 19 synopsis:

“The Long Sleep” – A disoriented man hires Magnum and Higgins to investigate a crime he doesn’t remember after he woke up on the beach covered in blood. Also, T.C. is taken aback when Cade’s biological grandmother makes a surprise visit, and Rick’s feelings for Suzy grow stronger as they prepare for the birth of their first child, on the CBS Original series MAGNUM P.I., Friday, April 29 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Whatever happens over the course of this hour, we absolutely believe it’s going to tie into the season 4 finale next week. Let’s just hope that this isn’t the series finale, given that the network has not renewed the show as of yet and they’ve been forcing us to wait a long time.

