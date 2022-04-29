Outlander season 6 episode 8 (finale) video: Jamie, Claire’s plan

Tomorrow night on Starz you are going to see Outlander season 6 episode 8, otherwise known as the epic finale! This is going to be an hour that will probably make a lot of people emotional, and there are enormously high stakes for Claire Fraser in particular.

Are we about to see the character arrested for the murder of Malva Christie? Is she about to be forced into one of the most impossible trials imaginable? We know thanks to the synopsis for this episode (titled “I Am Not Alone”) that some external factors, including the Revolutionary War, could impede the ability to make some of that happen, but there’s another component to this as well. It includes Jamie and Claire fighting to ensure her freedom.

The sneak preview below features Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe’s characters doing what they can to make necessary preparations, including making certain that some of the people closest to them are okay. This has to be a challenging spot for the two of them to be on so many levels here! Remember that the two have done so much as-is in order to ensure that Fraser’s Ridge is a healthy, thriving community; yet, there are those turning against them in part because of rumor and influence.

While we imagine that these characters are going to emerge from this situation in one piece, we also have to prepare for the idea that after this episode, nothing will be as it was. While this may be the shortest season on record, we certainly believe that it will have long-term ramifications just like you expect for any other version of this show you have seen over the years.

Team Fraser will always find a way. Watch the #Outlander season finale THIS Sunday! pic.twitter.com/PKVhOYhwym — Outlander (@Outlander_STARZ) April 29, 2022

