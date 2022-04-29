The Resident season 5 finale spoilers: How Emily VanCamp returns

If you have not heard as of yet, The Resident season 5 finale is set to air on Tuesday, May 17, and it is featuring a special guest! Emily VanCamp is returning to the series following her departure at the stop of the season and with that, we could be getting a little more closure on Conrad and Nic. Could this be the thing that helps propel him to the next phase of his life? There’s a good chance of that! We don’t think the writers want him to be lonely or single forever, and he’s had a really hard time taking that next step.

For the record, though, this episode won’t just be about Nic. Devon is going to face a big decision, while Andrew McCarthy will be making another appearance as Cade’s father Ian. (Signs point to him being a regular for season 6, which hasn’t been officially renewed.)

Is there going to be a cliffhanger? We haven’t ruled that out! This is a show that likes to do big, bold, and crazy things. Why wouldn’t they consider that?

To get a few more details all about where things could go, be sure to check out the full The Resident season 5 finale synopsis below:

Conrad contemplates his future as he reminisces about a special night that included a very important conversation with Nic (guest star Emily VanCamp). Meanwhile, Devon is presented with an amazing career opportunity out of state, and Ian is faced with a devastating diagnosis, which causes him to rely on the doctors at Chastain. Then, Kit and Bell celebrate their engagement and Padma receives the news she has been waiting for in the all-new “Neon Moon” season finale episode of THE RESIDENT airing Tuesday, May 17 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (RES-523) (TV-14 D, L, V)

