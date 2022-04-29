Big Brother Canada 10 live feed spoilers: Final Four Veto preview

This morning in the Big Brother Canada 10 house, we had a chance to learn who won Head of Household! With that in mind, let’s set the stage for the thing that truly matters in the final four Veto.

Here’s where things stand: Josh has won his second HoH of the past two cycles, and he has a guaranteed ticket now to be in the house on finale night. He can control nominations, but not who goes to jury. It really doesn’t matter who he puts up, though we’re sure Haleena would love to keep her streak of never touching the block. (We will say that Josh is now a huge endgame threat — he’s incredibly smart and could dominate some of the mental comps at the end.)

If Kevin or Haleena win the Veto, we easily imagine the two of them evicting Betty. However, if Josh or Betty win it, we tend to think that Kevin or Haleena will be evicted here. It makes no sense to go to the final three with a duo who will likely take each other, even if Betty has a decent case at the end. Kevin’s been labeled the most the mastermind, so he is probably in the greatest amount of danger. He needs to win one comp to save his game!

We’ve already heard Kevin today blame himself for being duped by Josh, and that is one of the bigger mistakes he’s made all season. Jacey-Lynne has confirmed in our exit interview this morning that she wanted to go to final two with Kevin and that would’ve meant one more person in his corner. Also, if him thinking Josh would throw HoH made him try even one iota less today, then that heard him badly.

The final four Veto is usually something elaborate and has, at times, revolved around knowledge of the season. We’re curious to learn more about it already!

Who do you want to see win the final four Veto today in Big Brother Canada 10?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Global.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







