The Walking Dead star rips ‘toxic’ fans after Melissa McBride exits spin-off

There has been a lot of drama within the world of The Walking Dead this week, and it doesn’t have that much to do with the story itself.

Instead, there have been a lot of heated reactions following the news that longtime series star Melissa McBride is not moving forward with the planned Daryl / Carol spin-off show. The reason given earlier this week by the network was that it was due to logistics — namely, that McBride was unable to venture off to Europe to film the show later this year. The story is now being reconfigured to be about Daryl, and there are hopes that Carol could be featured somewhere else in the franchise down the road.

Since all of this came out, we’ve heard everything from critiques of show producers to people flat-out blaming Norman Reedus, saying that it was his decision to move the show to Europe and that cost Melissa her opportunity to be a part of it. According to Walking Dead star Jeffrey Dean Morgan (Negan), that couldn’t be further from the truth. In a post on Twitter, here is some of what the actor had to say:

Some of you have gone WAY too far. TOXIC. Attacking norm for crap he has NOTHING to do with? Melissa made a call that was hers alone. She wants/needs a break. Respect that. Factors involved that are nobody’s business. Norm, who’s given more than anyone to you all. Just S—-Y.

In his replies, Morgan went on to remind everyone that Reedus doesn’t have the power to choose the filming location for an entire show:

Norman had nothing to do with picking location. That decision is all about story, ideas… MONEY. That’s studio/network. Not actors. We can say yes and do, or no, and not do… MAYBE. SOMETIMES. If we’re lucky and don’t have contract yet. Rarely does actor have that power.

Ultimately, this has been a pretty bummer week for the franchise and the fan base — we just hope the spin-off is still great and McBride also has a chance to do some other great stuff down the road.

