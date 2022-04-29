The Conners season 5 renewal likely; John Goodman, cast sign on

While there is still no formal word on The Conners season 5 renewal as of this writing, it does seem we’re inching ever closer to it.

According to a new report from Deadline, much of the show’s main cast in Sara Gilbert (who is also an executive producer), John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf and Lecy Goranson have signed on to do another season on ABC. There are still some other details to be hammered out, but this should pave the way for another batch of episodes.

The renewal process for The Conners is traditionally a little bit trickier for some other shows that are out there. Typically, new shows sign their actors to six-year contracts from the start, which makes it so that there isn’t some long negotiation process every single year. However, The Conners is technically a spin-off/continuation of sorts to Roseanne, so it’s not thought of as an entirely new show the same way. Because of this, the actors sign on year-to-year, which gives them more flexibility. That is understandable given that Goodman and others balance other gigs alongside this show.

Why is The Conners so appealing to this crew? A big part of it may be the job security combined with a fairly easy shooting schedule — working on a sitcom typically does allow you to have the space to do some additional projects.

On one thing still be determined for The Conners is the episode count — the past few seasons have all been at the 20 mark, and we would be surprised if the show ever orders more than that. Some sitcoms do go for 22-24 episodes, but that does also limit a little bit of the aforementioned flexibility to do other things.

