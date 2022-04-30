Blue Bloods season 12 episode 20 (finale) spoilers: How Joe Hill returns

Next week on CBS, Blue Bloods season 12 episode 20 is here and (shockingly!) we’re already at the end of the road. This is the big finale and while we’re glad it’s not the series finale, it’s still hard to say goodbye until the fall.

At least we know along the way here there’s a lot to be excited about, right? We’ve already reported that Anthony is going to be at family dinner during “Silver Linings,” and you are also going to see the return of Will Hochman as Joe Hill. A lot of storylines will converged here and you could see some action-packed storylines here across the board. We’re also going to see Eddie and Badillo challenged in some ways they haven’t been before thanks to changes within the legal system.

Below, you can check out the full Blue Bloods season 12 episode 20 synopsis with some other updates all about what lies ahead:

“Silver Linings” – Danny and Jamie join forces with their nephew, Joe Hill (Will Hochman), when Jamie and Joe’s search for an undocumented, trafficked teenage girl converges with Danny and Baez’s investigation into the murder of a woman in witness protection. Also, Frank and Erin butt heads when Frank calls out the district attorney’s office for instituting a new rule that classifies armed robbery as a misdemeanor, a mandate that has immediate ramifications for Eddie and her partner, on the 12th season finale of the CBS Original series BLUE BLOODS, Friday, May 6 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

How will the season end?

There’s always a chance the writers could opt for some big, emotional cliffhanger but in all honesty, that’s not really this show’s M.O. and we’d be shocked if they go in that direction. More than likely, we’ll get at least some element of closure.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Blue Bloods right away

What do you most want to see on Blue Bloods season 12 episode 20 when it airs on CBS?

Are you stunned the finale is already here? Be sure to let us know below! After you do that, be sure to stick around for other updates that you do not want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







