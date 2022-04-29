Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? Are we going to be seeing season 12 episode 19 on the air in a matter of hours?

Of course, we’ve been waiting patiently for the crime drama to come back over the past few weeks, and it has been quite the long hiatus. We’re just happy to say at this particular moment in time that the break is over. There is a new installment coming at 10:00 p.m. Eastern! This is one titled “Tangled Up in Blue,” and it could be one of the most complicated stories we’ve seen for a number of these characters. Jamie is finding himself in a particularly precarious position, while Erin finds herself looking towards a surprising story from her past. It’s enough that she’s going to ask Danny for a little bit of help along the way.

To get a few more details on what you can expect to see coming up, go ahead and check out the Blue Bloods season 12 episode 19 synopsis below:

“Tangled Up in Blue” – When Erin is stalked by a man who was recently released from prison after serving 12 years, she enlists Anthony and Danny to investigate her office’s role in his sentencing. Also, Jamie works to save his badge when he is caught driving under the influence after he is unknowingly given drugs at a party, and Frank navigates multiple family issues as he deals with a troubling medical diagnosis for Henry, as well as Jamie’s DUI, on the CBS Original series BLUE BLOODS, Friday, April 29 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

By the end of this episode, let’s hope that we have a chance to see resolution to a lot of this — we also just want to know that Henry is okay! The last thing we want is for something bad to happen here right before the finale.

