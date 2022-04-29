Blue Bloods season 12 spoilers: Is Anthony coming to family dinner?

As you get yourself excited for the rest of Blue Bloods season 12 on CBS, we have news today that is absolutely worth celebrating — it looks like the Reagan family is getting another dinner guest!

The photo above is from next week’s finale “Silver Linings,” and it is very much clear with this that Anthony is going to be alongside Erin and the rest of the family at dinner. What’s the reasoning behind this? Well, he is one of Erin’s closest friends and this is just an extension of the bond that they have. We wouldn’t read anything more into it than this right now.

What we have seen over the past little while is a willingness to bring in new faces at this dinner table, with Baez turning up last season and us seeing both Joe Hill and his mother at varying points in the past. Eddie joining was a big deal back when she and Jamie first got engaged, and now, the table is a little more livelier than ever. Can you imagine what having dinner with Anthony would be like? The conversation with him and Danny in particular would make it well worth the price of admission! This should make for a fun way to cap off the season.

We like that often, Blue Bloods isn’t necessarily going for the biggest or most dramatic reveal to end their seasons. At times, they tend to reemphasize some of their central themes including love and family — this show is comfort food for a lot of people out there for a reason. It’s a small escape from their own world that they can come to at least once a week.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Blue Bloods right now

What do you most want to see on Blue Bloods season 12 the rest of the way?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to stick around for other updates that you won’t want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







