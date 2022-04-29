Mayans MC season 4 episode 4 promo: ‘Educate your ex-president’

Next week on Mayans MC season 4 episode 4, we could get a reminder of how far we come — and how far Bishop has fallen. This is not the same character we knew earlier on in the season.

Would we understand if some out there who feel a certain way about his situation? Absolutely, but he also made some risky choices that came close to getting the charter killed. That’s why we can’t say that we’re altogether shocked with where we are right now. The only thing that would be a shock is if he continues to fall further and further until the season wraps up. We think there’s going to be a surprising trajectory here still.

The promo below for this upcoming episode titled “A Crow Flew By” does give you a good bit of insight into what’s coming, and then also a genuinely entertaining full-circle moment featuring the line “educate your ex-president.” Hey, doesn’t this show like to honor its past, whether it be the earlier seasons or Sons of Anarchy itself?

To get a few more details all about what to expect, be sure to check out the full Mayans MC season 4 episode 4 synopsis:

Internal strife bleeds into club business. An old enemy has found sanctuary south of the border.

We know that episode 3 was a lot about setting up events to come and in general, we can’t promise a whole flurry of jaw-droppers in episode 5, either. It’s important to remember that this show has no problem being patient. Good things come to those who wait, right? We know that they believe that, or at least most of it … we’re not sure that there are a lot of “good things” happening to most of these people right now.

