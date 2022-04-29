The Boys season 3 offers up new Jensen Ackles – Soldier Boy photo

Today, Amazon offered up a brand new preview of The Boys season 3 — and this one goes out to all the Jensen Ackles fans out there.

It’s no secret that the former Supernatural star is one of the most-hyped additions to this new season as Soldier Boy, one of the original superhero celebrities and someone Vought holds near and dear to their hearts. As a matter of fact, they were ready to give him his own holiday — before, of course, he supposedly wasn’t interested in the idea and they changed it to National Superhero Day instead. How humble he is! Or, that’s just how Vought wants us to think about him by and large.

If you look below via Vought’s official Instagram, you can get an “early” look at one of Soldier Boy’s first costumes! Go ahead and consider this a reminder that over the course of the upcoming season, you are going to see a lot of this character in terms of his roots. You’ll know where he came from, what he was like to some degree, and then the very unique character he is in the present.

We don’t want to say too much here for those of you who aren’t familiar with the source material, but let’s just go ahead and say that this is going to be a heck of a wild ride. Prepare yourselves accordingly for the show coming back in June.

What do you want to see for Soldier Boy on The Boys season 3?

