Blue Bloods season 12 finale: Should you expect a cliffhanger?

We know that the Blue Bloods season 12 finale is coming one week from Friday and there’s no denying we are very much excited to see it. There’s so much drama that we anticipate coming from start to finish here and then, there’s a chance at something being left over for the already-confirmed season 13.

So will there be a cliffhanger at the end of the road? It’s a fascinating thing to think about … but we also aren’t altogether optimistic that this is going to happen for a multitude of reasons.

For example, consider the fact that CBS only JUST renewed the Tom Selleck show, and the script for the finale was put together a good while ago. We know that the season 11 finale was written in a way where it could be a proper series-ender if that’s why the network decided, and we don’t think anyone involved in Blue Bloods is interested in having the show conclude on a big question mark.

There is also something else to ponder over here, and that is the show’s history in general. While we know there was a two-part finale last year, in general this is a show that rarely does long-term arcs or multi-part episodes. They prefer to give you a beginning, middle, and end within a single hour and that’s what we personally anticipate them doing here, as well. We think there’s going to be a satisfactory ending to this season that at most, teases what could be next without making the whole ending about that.

Honestly, we’re more than fine if there’s no cliffhanger on Blue Bloods this season or really any other. Think in terms of how many other shows are out there that can stress us out! We’ll leave the responsibility for that with some of them.

