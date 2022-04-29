When Calls the Heart season 9 episode 9 promo: A trap for Walden?

As you prepare yourself for When Calls the Heart season 9 episode 9 on the Hallmark Channel this weekend, there’s a lot to watch out for!

Take, for example, the return of Walden and what that means to Hope Valley. How can you make sure you catch the man and remove all of the stress from these characters’ lives? This is where you set a trap!

Based on the promo below, we’re going to have a rather different episode coming up than what we’re used to. After all, so much of it will be about characters strategizing and trying to think outside the box. Is it really the best move to have him buy the saloon? It could be, but there’s a risk factor here. There are are risks all over the place in general, and we have a feeling that every single person will be pushed to the limit in figuring this out. We’re especially worried for Lucas, as he’s going through a lot with all of this.

Will we see this whole story be resolved in a single episode? There is no evidence that we’re about to have another two-parter on the horizon, so we’d at least say there’s some hope for that. If nothing else, we’re confident that within this story, we’ll see events start to push forward. There’s a real imperative for that! Just remember that there are only three more episodes left this season and for some reason, there’s still no word on if we’re going to get a season 10 or not. Fingers crossed that this part of the equation changes soon. (We usually find out about renewals by around the time we get to the finale.)

