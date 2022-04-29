The Flight Attendant season 2 episode 5 spoilers: Who’s framing Cassie?

As we look ahead to The Flight Attendant season 2 episode 5 on HBO Max next week, one thing feels more or less clear: Someone is out to hurt Cassie. Not only that, but they will do everything that they can in order to frame her.

From the moment that Kaley Cuoco’s character saw what looked to be her double overseas in Berlin, she knew she had some problems. That’s been amplified further by her seeing all of these different versions of herself. The CIA has evidence that doesn’t look great and she needs to figure out who is behind this, and fast. When you’re not an actual agent and don’t have a ton of resources, that is not an easy thing to do.

So where can she turn? Judging from the promo below, it does seem like Max is at least an option! She can lean on him in order to use his hacking skills but, in doing that, he could land in some trouble. Cassie has to use her friends almost like a makeshift spy operation, but doing that all comes at a costs.

There is this big central mystery surrounding Cassie and who would want to come after her — we’re not talking about some seasoned CIA agent here! Yet, there is also another question mark all about her personal life and her sobriety. The longer all of this goes, the more that she is going to be tempted. She’s stayed sober for a year and that is a huge victory but the further this goes, the more tempted that she could become. It also doesn’t help that she’s pushing away her boyfriend and there’s almost no stability in any part of her life anymore.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Flight Attendant right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Flight Attendant season 2 episode 5 next week?

Are you sad we’re only getting one episode a week from here on out? Share all of your thoughts and hopes now in the comments! Once you do that, come back to make 100% sure you don’t miss other updates. (Photo: HBO Max.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







