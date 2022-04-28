Law & Order season 21 episode 8 spoilers: The story of ‘Severance’

Next week Law & Order season 21 episode 8 is coming to NBC, and we have a sense already that a challenging case lies ahead. This episode is titled “Severance,” which feels both like a perfect name for what we’re about to see plus a reference to a really strong Apple TV+ series of the same exact name.

At the center of Bernard and Cosgrove’s case this time around is the murder of a CFO from a powerful corporation. When you think about that alone, it’s not all that hard to figu

Below, you can check out the full Law & Order season 21 episode 8 synopsis with more insight on what lies ahead:

05/05/2022 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Thursday) : When the CFO of a Fortune 500 company is found strangled in her home, Bernard and Cosgrove work to connect multiple dead ends to find her killer. The prosecution is faced with an uphill battle as McCoy and Price butt heads over a choice that could cost them the case. TV-14

So what is happening beyond this? There are ten episodes in this season overall, and we’d say to anticipate a few other dramatic cases that could have some surprise twists and turns along the way. It’s of our belief, at least for the time being, that the show is going to do its best to keep us guessing how the detectives and prosecutors are going to get the job done.

Of course, there’s one thing we wish we didn’t have to guess about anymore, and that is whether or not the show is going to be returning for a season 22. While it feels likely, we don’t want to feel 100% confident in just about anything until new episodes are 100% ordered.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Law & Order right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Law & Order season 21 episode 8?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to also come back to ensure that you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







