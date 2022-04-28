Animal Kingdom season 6 poster: Is Pope in some danger?

Today the folks over at TNT have released the first poster for Animal Kingdom season 6, and it very much suggests carnage is going down. Not only that, but it’s possible that a few beloved characters are also in danger!

If you look towards the bottom of this article and expand the tweet, you can see just how the network is promoting the season around the idea of danger, and how it could be worse for Shawn Hatosy’s character of Pope than almost anyone.

For the record, it does make some sense that Pope is the person in the greatest amount of peril at the moment. Just remember how things ended for him in season 5! Catherine’s body was discovered, and we remember what Pope did to her back in season 1. It feels like we’re going to be gearing up for a pretty introspective season, and one where a number of ghosts from the past start to be conjured up in some shape or form. It’s our hope, at least at the moment, that we’re going to see at least one or two characters find some peace within themselves, but we also don’t think any of them is set up for some redemptive arc.

Animal Kingdom is going to premiere season 6 on Sunday, June 19, and for those who don’t know, this could truly mark the end of an era for TNT. We’ve heard that the network is no longer developing scripted content, so it and Snowpiercer may be the final two series that they put out there for viewers for the foreseeable future.

