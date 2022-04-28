Is Big Sky new tonight on ABC? Season 2 episode 16 preparation

Is Big Sky new tonight on ABC? Are we going to be diving into season 2 episode 16 in a matter of hours? We absolutely want more. However, that doesn’t mean that we’re going to get it right away.

With that, we do have to segue into getting some of the more unfortunate news out of the way now: There is no installment of the Kylie Bunbury – Katheryn Winnick series on the show tonight. Instead, you are going to be waiting until May 5 — from there, you will have new installments for the rest of the season, so there is absolutely a lot of great stuff to look forward to.

To start things off here, though, why not look towards what is directly around the corner. “Keys to the Kingdom” is the title for the next hour, and the full Big Sky season 2 episode 16 synopsis offers up a few more details on what lies ahead:

“Keys to the Kingdom” – Relationships are put to the test all over town as Jenny senses something is off with Travis; Ren and Jag’s suspicions of their father and Alicia grow; and Cassie, Jerrie and Lindor find themselves at a crossroads on an all-new episode of “Big Sky,” THURSDAY, MAY 5 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, V) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Through the rest of the season, we at least think that the storyline surrounding Ren is going to tie together and from there, we’ll have a better sense of what a potential season 3 could look like. Since this is one of those shows that is almost always going to prioritize drama, we have a feeling that we’re about to see that happen all over again at the end of season 2.

